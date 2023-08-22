Angry Over Low Attendance in Training Courses for IPS Officers, MHA Sends Scathing Letter to States

Upset over low attendance of IPS officers in training courses and programs mandatory for promotions, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a missive to all states and Union Territories warning officers against such dereliction. Poor attendance has been recorded in Mid-Career Training Programmes (MCTPs) and Induction Training Courses (ITCs) even though these are mandatory for promotions.

According to MHA sources, if this remains the case, the cadre controlling authority will resort to stricter action.

“… consistently being noticed by this ministry regarding less participation of IPS officers in attending mandatory Mid-Career Training Programmes (MCTPs), which is designed specially to train IPS officers at each level of promotion in their career. At present, there are about 785 eligible IPS officers who have not yet undergone their mandatory MCTP-III, thus mocking Gol Rules and guidelines (sic)," the MHA said in a strongly worded letter to states.

Advertisement

“Similarly, 529 and 292 eligible IPS officers have not yet undergone their mandatory MCTP-IV & MCTP-V, respectively. In this regard, it is to inform here that in reference to IAS (Pay) Rules and IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016, both, DoP&T and MHA, the Cadre Controlling Authorities for IAS and IPS officer, vide their respective letter/OM… had previously also invited attention of state governments on this issue, wherein state governments were asked to ask all the IPS officers of their cadres to adhere to guidelines of the central government (sic)," the letter added.

Warning about the consequences of missing the courses and programs, the MHA said: “In view of fact mentioned above, kind attention of state governments are again requested to strictly adhere the Rule 3 (2) (iv) of IPS (Pay) Rules and Rule 5 (4) of IPS (Probation) Rules, 1954 for IPS officers, which directs an IPS officers to complete the mandatory training programmes (MCTPs/ITCs) within stipulated length of service, failing which the officers would be barred from promotion to the next grade/increment. It is reiterated that the officers who are due for 9th, 16th & 26th year of service may have to face stoppage of promotion/increment if they do not attend the designated phases of MCTPs/ITCs."