Anji Bridge, India's First Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge, All Set for Deck Launch in May 2023 | Details Here

The deck launching work for India’s first and only cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Bridge, is expected to be completed by May 2023. “We have already completed 41 out of 47 segments. The remaining ones would be completed by May. After the deck launching, only finishing and fine-tuning work will be left," said a senior officer of Northern Railways on Saturday.

The first-of-its-kind railway bridge is currently under construction in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir and connects tunnels T2 and T3 on the Katra-Baniyal rail section. The bridge is being built with great difficulty due to the complex, fragile, and daunting geology of the region, which is characterised by faults, folds, and thrusts. The area is also prone to earthquakes, which adds to the challenge of constructing the bridge.

“We had initially planned for an arch bridge to be constructed like the Chenab, but due to the challenging terrain, the plan was cancelled. However, we are now constructing this cable-stayed bridge, which is the first of its kind in India. The bridge is supported by 96 cables, making it stronger and suitable for trains running at speeds of up to 100 KMPH," the officer said.

According to Northern Railways, the cable-stayed Anji Bridge has a total length of 473.25 meters, with the main span measuring 290 meters. The bridge boasts a single main pylon that stands 193 meters tall from the top of the foundation, towering an incredible 331 meters above the river bed.

Talking about the characteristics of the bridge, the officer said, “It is an asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge that is balanced on the axis of a central pylon. The bridge is designed to carry a single railway line and a 3.75 m wide service road. In addition, there is a 1.5 m wide footpath on each side of the deck, resulting in an overall width of 15 m."

The bridge has been specifically designed to withstand heavy storms and strong winds. “The design wind speed considered is 213 Kmph," he added.

The Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project is currently 98% complete and is expected to be ready by February 2024. This section, which spans around 111 KMs, is the only non-functional part of the entire project. Along with the Anji Bridge, the section also boasts another engineering marvel, the Chenab Bridge, which is currently the highest rail bridge in the world.

“The Anji Khad Bridge is equipped with an integrated monitoring system consisting of numerous sensors installed at various locations on the bridge. This system will enable us to monitor and maintain the health of the bridge," the officer added.

