Annual Fair at India-Pak Border Dargah Brings Devotees Together Amid Security

An annual fair was held at the Dargah of Baba Burjiwala at the zero line on the India-Pakistan international border in the village of Gulaba Bhaini.

Despite the strained relations between the two neighbouring countries, a large number of devotees gathered under the vigilant eye of the BSF to pay their respects at the dargah.

Commandant Dinesh Kumar of BSF’s 66 Battalion, accompanied by his family members, laid the chadar as a gesture of reverence to commence the fair.

The fair, organized with the assistance of nearby villagers, holds significance for the local community. In the past, wrestlers from both countries engaged in sports activities during this event, attracting thousands of visitors to the tomb. However, following the partition, the tomb now lies on the zero line, and the fair is managed by Indian residents living along the border.

Previously, devotees from Pakistan would also attend this annual fair, demonstrating the mutual respect shared for this place across the border. Unfortunately, due to the current strained relationship between the two nations, people from Pakistan were unable to participate this year. Nevertheless, devotees from both sides expressed their reverence from a distance.

Amidst heavy security measures, including thorough checks and screenings, people were allowed to enter the tomb premises. The fair featured exhibitions showcasing Punjab’s rich heritage, as well as music and dance performances.