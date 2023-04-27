Another Sacrilege Incident in Punjab: Man Arrested for Desecrating Gutka Sahib in Gurdaspur Gurdwara

Punjab Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly desecrating the Sri Gutka Sahib, a holy book of the Sikhs, at a gurdwara in Gurdaspur’s Shuor Kalan village. Local residents have demanded strict action against the accused, identified as Sucha Singh, over the sacrilege incident.

The villagers caught the accused and handed him to the police.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Gurdaspur SP Jagjit Singh Saroha said, “We received a call from Shuor Kalan village that a person has done ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) of Gutka Sahib. The person has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. Further investigation is being done."

India Today quoted farmer leader Indrapal Singh as saying that this sacrilegious act had deeply hurt the sentiments of the people.

This incident was reported four days after a man was arrested for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib and hitting two priests at a gurdwara in Morinda. He was sent to two-day police remand by a local court.

Jasvir Singh was arrested on Monday on charges of hurting religious sentiments and attempt to murder.

Protests broke out after the incident in Morinda. The angry protesters had even ransacked the house of the accused, police said. On Tuesday, the agitators, including ‘Nihangs’, held the protest at Verka Chowk, demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

In a purported video which surfaced on social media, the accused wearing shoes could be seen entering the sanctum sanctorum of Kotwali Sahib gurdwara after crossing the railing and then hitting two ‘granthis’ who were reciting from the Guru Granth Sahib and then pushing the holy book. Jasvir, who worked as an electrician, was later overpowered by devotees and beaten up. He was then handed over to the police.

Police had said the accused was booked under IPC sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder).

The incident had drew condemnation from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other leaders cutting across party lines as well as Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

(with inputs from PTI)

