Home » India » Anti-encroachment Action Around 'Dargah' in East Delhi

Anti-encroachment Action Around 'Dargah' in East Delhi

On April 1, authorities had conducted an "encroachment removal" action at the site of an old 'dargah' located beside a prominent street near the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin in south Delhi on Saturday amid heavy security deployment

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 15:25 IST

New Delhi, India

It is part of a joint action, and police personnel are there, along with MCD staff, the official said (File Image/ PTI)
An anti-encroachment action was taken around a ‘dargah’ near Hasanpur bus depot in east Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

It was undertaken as part of a “joint action" involving multiple authorities, they said.

“The action taken to remove encroachment from around the dargah near Hasanpur bus depot is nearly complete. The land belongs to DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) and PWD (Public Works Department). Another one is underway in Ghazipur area, around a ‘dargah’ there," a senior official said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) did not undertake the drive, he said.

“It is part of a joint action, and police personnel are there, along with MCD staff," the official said.

The dargah of Syed Abdullah urf Bhure Shah, located on a plot near the Sabz Burj — a 16th-century double-domed Mughal-era monument, is “centuries-old" and the saint is revered by people from both Muslim and Hindu communities, Yusuf Beg, caretaker of the dargah, had said.

first published: April 27, 2023, 15:25 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 15:25 IST
