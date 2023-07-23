Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsSeema HaiderTelangana Bandh
Home » India » Anti-tank Mine Destroyed by BSF Near International Border in J&K's Samba

Anti-tank Mine Destroyed by BSF Near International Border in J&K's Samba

They said the powerful mine was later detonated by experts at the scene without causing any damage

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 15:24 IST

Samba, India

SOG with BSF during a search operation near International Border. (File: PTI)
SOG with BSF during a search operation near International Border. (File: PTI)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday destroyed a rusted anti-tank mine in a controlled explosion near the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu's Nutritionist Shares Hacks For Belly Fat; Here's How You Too Can Achieve A Flat Tummy

    • The anti-tank mine, which is believed to have drifted away by flood waters, was noticed lying on the banks of Basantar river near Border Outpost Bandh tip, about 400 metres from the International Border, around 8 am, the officials said.

    They said the powerful mine was later detonated by experts at the scene without causing any damage.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 23, 2023, 15:24 IST
    last updated: July 23, 2023, 15:24 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App