Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon Leave Fans Stunned With 'SIMILAR' Off-Shoulder Gowns At Cannes, IIFA

Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon recently caused a stir in the fashion world as they coincidentally stepped out in identical Richard Quinn gowns on the same day for different events. The actresses’ stunning and synchronized fashion choices immediately got noticed and sent fans into a frenzy.

Their pictures and videos are going viral on social media. Both actresses, known for their impeccable style and sartorial choices, unknowingly turned heads when they donned strikingly similar gowns by renowned designer Richard Quinn. Both actresses exuded elegance and grace as they stepped out separately for their respective engagements, creating an unexpected twinning moment that took social media by storm. Anushka made her Cannes red carpet debut in an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn couture gown. And Kriti marked a stunning appearance at IIFA ROCKS 2023 wearing the same dress as Anushka, but it was in black. Coincidentally, the duo opted for a similar hairdo. Both elevated their look with a sleek hair bun.

Take a look here:

Advertisement

Their synchronized appearances showcased a serendipitous encounter that captured the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. As paparazzi caught the stunning divas in their nearly identical outfits, photographs spread like wildfire across various social media platforms. Fans were quick to express their awe and appreciation for the actresses’ exquisite fashion choices, flooding the comment sections with compliments and heart emojis.

One of the fans wrote, “What a coincidence Anushka & kriti wore same Outfit." Another wrote, “Similar cut and design Anuska is wearing on Cannes."

Advertisement

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’. Directed by Prosit Roy, ‘Chakda Xpress’ is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. The film marks the actor’s comeback after her last release ‘Zero’ in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Kriti will be seen romancing Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy. She also has ‘Ganapath’ along with Tiger Shroff and one of the most highly anticipated mythological drama Adipurush.