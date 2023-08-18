After Stir Over AP Dhillon’s ‘Tricolour Shoes’, PKEs Claim Punjabi Singer ‘Supports Khalistan Agenda’

Pro-Khalistan entities have claimed that Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon is a Khalistan supporter, based on his choice of footwear that recently caused a stir ahead of Independence Day. In a video message shared on social media on Friday, Sikhs For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu said Dhillon supports the Khalistani agenda and then talks about how the Indian flag was burned in Amritsar on August 15.

Pannu, a ‘designated’ terrorist heading an organisation declared unlawful for allegedly fuelling pro-Khalistan sentiment in India, shared photos of Dhillon wearing “Tricolour shoes". The photos are from the singer’s social media, where he is promoting his new track With You featuring actress Banita Sandhu.

According to intelligence agencies, it is also possible that pro-Khalistan entities are trying to defame the singer, who is in India to promote the song. Since Dhillon is based out of Canada, agencies are tracking developments related to these claims.

Officials said these claims will be probed as earlier, too, Punjabi singers have been involved in Khalistan-related controversies while some of them have also been questioned by the NIA in a terror case linked to gangsters in Punjab. In terms of leadership, however, not much is left of pro-Khalistan groups and Pannu is the only leader running an “anti-India" campaign.