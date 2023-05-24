AP: Grieving Pet Parent Seeks Justice for Dog's Demise After 'Wrong' Vaccination, Moves Court Against Vet

In a tragic incident, Thallapaka Damu, a resident of Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati, lost his pet dog due to an erroneous vaccination by a veterinary doctor. Devastated by the loss of his dog, Damu has now taken his battle for justice to the Andhra High Court to hold the responsible veterinary doctor accountable for his actions.

Damu, still unable to overcome the demise of his canine companion, has decided to take legal action against the veterinarian who administered the vaccination after which the dog, Vicky, died.

Recalling the fond memories of Vicky, an inconsolable Damu said, “Vicky was more than just a dog to me, he was my son. He belonged to the Dalmatian breed and came into our home at a tender age. He used to protect us from any trespasser who dared to enter our house. He showered our family with unconditional love and dutifully protected us. Vicky shared in our happiness and tried to console us during moments of sadness."

Advertisement

Damu had sought the services of a veterinary doctor named Rajesh to vaccinate Vicky. Shortly after the vaccination, Vicky’s hind limbs got paralysed. Damu rushed Vicky back to the clinic, where the vet told them Vicky had contracted rabies and other contagious diseases.

The vet insisted Damu to leave Vicky at the clinic, suggesting that he will not be able to survive anyway. However, refusing to give up on Vicky, Damu and his family sought a second opinion from veterinarians in Chennai.

Damu took Vicky to Chennai where a doctor told him that the vaccination had caused Vicky’s condition, and that it was was too late for a cure now. Devastated but determined to provide their beloved pet with a peaceful resting place, Damu and his family brought Vicky back home.

Advertisement

After 18 days of suffering, Vicky passed away. Damu said Vicky’s last rites will be held as per family tradition.

Damu filed a lawsuit in Andhra Pradesh High Court against the veterinary doctor. “I have even sent a petition to the collector, and the local administrations to shut the vet clinic and send the doctor behind the bars," Damu said.