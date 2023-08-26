AP: Lord Simhadri Appanna Temple Receives Rs 100 Crore Cheque, Donor's Account Holds Only Rs 17

In a surprising incident in Andhra Pradesh, a unknown person deposited a cheque for Rs 100 crore in the hundi of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam near Visakhapatnam.

Officials discovered the cheque while counting the hundi collections on Wednesday. The cheque was found to belong to Bodepalli Radha Krishna of Visakhapatnam, who had an account at Kotak Mahindra Bank located on MVP Double Road in the same city.

The issue was brought to the attention of the temple’s executive officer, Trinadha Rao. He approached bank officials, who revealed that the account of the devotee who deposited the cheque had a balance of only Rs 17. The officials were surprised by the account holder’s audacious act of depositing a cheque for Rs 100 crore in Lord Simhadri Appanna’s hundi.