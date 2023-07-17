Trends :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseJ&K EncounterYamuna Floods
Approach Top Court Instead of Shouting ‘Misuse of CBI, ED for Political Purpose’: Retired SC Judge

Justice Krishna Murari said the Supreme Court judgment is well considered and takes the law into account in the light of the ruling that quashed Centre’s order to grant third extension to ED chief

Reported By: Ananya Bhatnagar

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

CNN-News18

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 10:53 IST

New Delhi, India

The Supreme Court on July 11 held that the third extension to the tenure of ED chief Mishra is 'illegal'. (File pic/PTI)
Instead of raising hue and cry about the misuse of Central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), the affected person should approach courts, suggested retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Krishna Murari.

In an exclusive interview to News18, the retired judge said, “Merely by shouting that the CBI and ED are being used for political purposes, one who is affected should knock the doors of the court for the redressal of his grievances."

When asked about the recent Supreme Court judgment in which it quashed the Centre’s order of granting third extension to ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Justice Murari said, “As far as the judgment is concerned, I have not read it but the presumption is that when Supreme Court delivers a judgment, it is well considered, it takes the law into account and all the facts into consideration."

“But, commenting upon it, without reading the judgment would be inappropriate," he added.

    • The Apex Court on July 11 held that the third extension to the tenure of Mishra is “illegal".

    The SC bench headed by Justices BR Gavai, also presided by Justice Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol, however, upheld the amendment to the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021, Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Act, 2021, and the Fundamental (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which allow the Centre to have the heads of ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with a tenure of up to five years.

