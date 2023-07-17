Approach Top Court Instead of Shouting ‘Misuse of CBI, ED for Political Purpose’: Retired SC Judge

Instead of raising hue and cry about the misuse of Central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), the affected person should approach courts, suggested retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Krishna Murari.

In an exclusive interview to News18, the retired judge said, “Merely by shouting that the CBI and ED are being used for political purposes, one who is affected should knock the doors of the court for the redressal of his grievances."

When asked about the recent Supreme Court judgment in which it quashed the Centre’s order of granting third extension to ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Justice Murari said, “As far as the judgment is concerned, I have not read it but the presumption is that when Supreme Court delivers a judgment, it is well considered, it takes the law into account and all the facts into consideration."

“But, commenting upon it, without reading the judgment would be inappropriate," he added.