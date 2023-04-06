Arabic Qahwa at This Hyderabad Shop Draws Crowds for Its Perfect Bitter-Sweet Blend This Ramadan

Arabic Qahwa became a popular drink in the ongoing Ramzan season, where Muslims observe fasting during the daytime. Apart from fasting Muslims, most of the citizens of the happening city of Hyderabad have been making a beeline in front of Masha Allah Arabic Qahwa point in Hussaini Alam, a locality in old city, which became a focal point during the festive season to have some gulps of the popular drink.

The owners of the point, Amzad Khan(30) and Salam Hafeez(31) started the business in a small stall 11 years ago. Now it became a popular Qahwa point and turned to be a landmark to the entire locality. When News18 contacted, the duo explained the making of the drink. According to them, Arabic Qahwa is made from coffee beans that may be roasted very lightly or heavily. It is usually boiled and served unfiltered (black) and sugar is not typically added. It will be brewed with dried ginger, cinnamon, cardamom or cloves.

To balance its bitter flavour, it is usually served with something sweet by mixing milk and sugar. The duo said that they sold as many as 1,500 to 2,000 cups by charging Rs.15 per cup during Ramzan season. They also said that the drink have medicinal values where one can get relief from cough, cold and running nose. According to them, the popular drink has been available at other places in twin cities such as King Kothi and Barkas.

