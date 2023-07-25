Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionAnjuManipur NewsNoida Rains
On Cam | Man Swept Away by Overflowing Waters of Arasinagundi Falls While Creating Instagram Reels

On Cam | Man Swept Away by Overflowing Waters of Arasinagundi Falls While Creating Instagram Reels

The unfortunate incident took place when the youth was making Instagram reels, and his friend, who was recording the performance, captured the entire heart-wrenching sequence on camera.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

July 25, 2023

Udupi, India

The youth got washed away in seconds as his friend keeps filming.
The youth got washed away in seconds as his friend keeps filming. (Screengrab from PTI)

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a 23-year-old man was swept away by the overflowing waters of Arasinagundi falls. The incident took place near Shivamogga’s Kollur in Karnataka.

The unfortunate incident took place when the youth was making Instagram reels, and his friend, who was recording the performance, captured the entire heart-wrenching sequence on camera.

A video, uploaded by news agency PTI showed that the man slipped all of a sudden and was swept away in a blink.

    • This incident comes a few days after a 32-year-old woman, identified as Jyoti Sonar, was swept away by a powerful wave at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand on a Sunday evening.

    Her husband and their three children could only watch helplessly as the unfortunate event unfolded. The couple had gone onto a rock to capture a joyful moment with the scenic backdrop, but everything changed in an instant when the powerful wave struck.

    first published: July 25, 2023, 09:11 IST
    last updated: July 25, 2023, 11:59 IST
