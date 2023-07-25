In a tragic incident on Sunday, a 23-year-old man was swept away by the overflowing waters of Arasinagundi falls. The incident took place near Shivamogga’s Kollur in Karnataka.

The unfortunate incident took place when the youth was making Instagram reels, and his friend, who was recording the performance, captured the entire heart-wrenching sequence on camera.

A video, uploaded by news agency PTI showed that the man slipped all of a sudden and was swept away in a blink.