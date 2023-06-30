Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Arbaaz Merchant And Others to Give Statements to CBI in Sameer Wankhede Bribery Case | Exclusive

Sources said those summoned have been asked to narrate the sequence of events in 2021 of the arrest of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz, and others by Wankhede and his team. They will also be asked about the bribe Wankhede, the then zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), allegedly wanted from them, the sources added​

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 18:06 IST

New Delhi, India

The NCB’s vigilance inquiry against Sameer Wankhede was launched after Aryan Khan (right) got a clean chit in the case. (File pics/Twitter)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned model Arbaaz Merchant and others in connection with the Sameer Wankhede bribery case, sources told CNN-News18 on Friday. They have all been asked to join the investigation in Delhi.

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Wankhede and four others have been accused of seeking a bribe of Rs 25 crore from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise ‘drug bust’ case. Arbaaz is said to be a friend of Aryan who was with him on the cruise ship.

The sources said those summoned have been asked to narrate the sequence of events in 2021 of the arrest of Aryan, Arbaaz, and others by Wankhede and his team. They will also be asked about the bribe Wankhede, the then zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), allegedly wanted from them, the sources added.

Wankhede, who was the officer in charge of the case against Aryan Khan, has been accused of corruption and extortion. His tenure with the NCB ended in December. After that, he was moved to an income tax department branch in Chennai.

A special inquiry team of the NCB under deputy director general Gyaneshwar Singh found several irregularities in the manner in which Wankhede conducted the investigation.

    • The names of 17 suspects had allegedly been dropped from the official documents filed in connection with the case.

    Wankhede allegedly allowed two civilians, KP Gosavi and his aide Sanville D’Souza, to accompany the team of NCB officials on the Cordelia raid. Later they gave the suspects the impression that they were NCB officials.

