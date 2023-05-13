Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Uri Sector, Shoots Quadcopter from Pakistan Side

The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector in the early morning of Saturday, Army sources have said.

“A group of armed terrorists, while attempting to cross the Line of Control, were engaged in an exchange of fire with the alert troops resulting in a failed attempt to intrude into Kashmir Valley," the Army had said in a statement.

The search operation in the area was in progress to check for recoveries after the exchange of fire between terrorists and the Army.

Soon after the exchange, the Pakistan side flew a Quadcopter in the area which was fired at by the Army.

“Exchange of fire between terrorists and own troops. Post the firing, the Pakistan side tried to fly a Quadcopter as well over the incident site but on being fired at from own side quickly withdrew," they said.

The Army sources say this shows the complicity between the terrorists and the Pakistan army.

“The Quadcopter issue definitely brings to fore the complicity between the terrorists and the Pak Army in providing due assistance during acts of infiltration," sources said.

With that melting of snow and passes opening up, terrorists make attempts to infiltrate. Security forces are already in alert to foil any such attempts ahead of G20 meeting in Srinagar. “Extensive search operations are underway in the densely forested area," the Army stated.

Threats have already been issue by terror outfits to G20 following which security forces are on the toes to ensure all goes well.