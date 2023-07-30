Army Jawan Goes Missing From Kashmir's Kulgam; Search Op On

An Indian army soldier, Javed Ahmad Wani has gone missing after his vehicle was found in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, family claims.

The 25-year-old soldier — who came back home on leave — had gone out to make purchases in Chowalgam when he went missing.

Search operation that was underway in the Kulgam area has ended, however, the jawan is still missing. Other areas will be searched, once more leads are generated.

Wani was set to return to his posting in Leh today.

Sources reveal that some locals have been picked up for questioning.

Army has launched a search in the area where his vehicle was found. Police and army have told News18 that they are checking the area. Wani’s neighbours informed his family about his car being parked on a road with its windows open.

The Alto car — Javed was travelling in — has been taken to a local police station. The groceries that he had purchased were also found in the car along with one of his slippers.

Wani — a resident of the Achathal area of Kulgam district — was posted in the Ladakh region.