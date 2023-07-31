Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Army Jawan Shoots Self Dead With Service Rifle in J-K's Baramulla

Army Jawan Shoots Self Dead With Service Rifle in J-K's Baramulla

S Surendra shot himself while on duty at an army camp in Baramulla town in north Kashmir

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 15:50 IST

Srinagar, India

S Surendra died due to the gunshot injuries. (Representative Image/News18)
S Surendra died due to the gunshot injuries. (Representative Image/News18)

An army jawan on Monday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

S Surendra shot himself while on duty at an army camp in Baramulla town in north Kashmir, they said, adding that he died due to the gunshot injuries.

This is the second such incident in the last two days.

top videos
  • 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Grosses Rs 85 cr Worldwide | Saif, Sara Star Together | SRK's New 'Jawan' Song

    • A police constable shot himself with his service rifle in the Rajbagh area of the city on Sunday night.

    Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 31, 2023, 15:50 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 15:50 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App