Home » India » Army Pays Homage to Technician Killed in Chopper Crash in J-K

Army Pays Homage to Technician Killed in Chopper Crash in J-K

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the military hospital at the Northern Command headquarters, where senior officers led by general officer commanding (GoC) in Chief (GoC-In-C) Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi paid tributes to the technician

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 15:00 IST

Jammu, India

The Army chopper was washed away in the Marusudar river in Kishtwar's Marwah after the crash. (Photo: News18)
The Indian Army’s Northern Command on Friday paid homage to technician Pabballa Anil, who was killed when an army helicopter crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

The helicopter crashed after a “hard landing" in a forested area in the upper reaches on Thursday following a technical fault, killing the technician and injuring two pilots on board.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the military hospital at the Northern Command headquarters, where senior officers led by general officer commanding (GoC) in Chief (GoC-In-C) Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi paid tributes to the technician.

Chief of Staff, Northern Command, Lt Gen M V Suchindra and GOC 71 Sub Area Maj Gen Hartej Singh also paid rich tributes to the technician.

After the ceremony, the mortal remains of the technician were sent to his native village.

first published: May 05, 2023, 15:00 IST
