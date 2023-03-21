Army Plans to Instal Green Hydrogen-based Power Plants Along Border with China

The Indian Army on Tuesday said it has set in motion a process for installation of a green hydrogen-based micro grid power plant project in the forward areas along the northern borders, a move that comes amid the eastern Ladakh border row with China.

The project is being implemented in forward areas which are not connected by national or state power grids.

The Army said it signed an agreement with the National Thermal Power Corporation Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) on Tuesday for the initiative.

India on January 4 approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore to develop a green hydrogen production capacity of five million tonnes a year by 2030.

“In line with the ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission’, the Indian Army has put in motion the process for installation of a green hydrogen based micro grid power plant project in the forward areas along the Northern borders which are not connected by national/ state grids," the Army said.

It said requisite land on lease is being provided for 25 years with a commitment to purchase generated power through a power purchase agreement.

“The proposed projects will be installed by NTPC on Build, Own and Operate (BOO) models at a jointly identified location in Eastern Ladakh," it said.

“The project entails setting up a solar power plant for hydrolysis of water to produce hydrogen, which, during non-solar hours will provide power through fuel cells," it said.

The Army said the initiative will set the stage for similar projects in the future and contribute towards reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based generator sets with concomitant abatement of green-house gas emissions.

“With this MoU, the Indian Army has become the first government organisation to enter into an agreement with National Thermal Power Corporation Renewable Energy Limited with firm plans to roll out similar projects in the future," the Army said.

