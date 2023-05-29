Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Army Rounds Up 25 Miscreants With Arms in Violence-hit Manipur

A spokesperson for the defence forces said a number of people were detained with weapons after fresh incidents of firing and clashes broke out in and around Imphal Valley

May 29, 2023

Imphal

Manipur was rocked by violent clashes between the tribals and the majority Meiei community after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Metei community on May 3.(File photo/PTI)
Manipur was rocked by violent clashes between the tribals and the majority Meiei community after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Metei community on May 3.(File photo/PTI)

At least 25 miscreants with arms, ammunition, and grenades have been rounded up by Indian Army and para-military forces across ethnic-strife-riven Manipur, officials said on Monday

A spokesperson for the defence forces said a number of people were detained with weapons after fresh incidents of firing and clashes broke out in and around Imphal Valley.

"During operations in Sansabi, Gwaltabi, Shabunkhol, and Khunao in Imphal East, Army apprehended 22 miscreants with weapons and other war-like stores. Five 12 bore double barrel rifles, three single-barrel rifles, one country-made weapon with double bore, and one muzzle-loaded weapon were recovered," he said in a statement.

In Imphal city, a mobile check post stopped a car with three passengers on Sunday night, he added.

"On being stopped, the miscreants got down from the car and attempted to flee. All three miscreants were however apprehended by alert troops on the ground," he said.

One INSAS Rifle with magazine, 60 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, one Chinese hand grenade, and one detonator were also recovered, he added.

In all 25 miscreants were caught and handed over, along with weapons and munitions, to Manipur Police.

    May 29, 2023
    last updated: May 29, 2023, 20:13 IST
