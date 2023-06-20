Army to Deploy SSF Detachments, Snipers, Drones, Bomb & Dog Squads for Amarnath Yatra

To ensure a safe Amarnath Yatra, which is set to begin on July 1, the Indian army has decided to put multi-tier security with the deployment of Special Frontier Force detachments, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and counter IED equipment.

This was decided in a review meeting chaired by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, during which he visited both routes of the Yatra - the southern route through Baltal in Ganderbal and the northern route through Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

The Army Commander, while inspecting the arrangements on both routes, was briefed on the multi-tiered security arrangements to include night domination through night vision devices, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, counter IED equipment, vehicle repair, and recovery teams to ensure smooth movement of convoys and synergy with civil agencies being undertaken to make the Yatra incident free.

Lt Gen Dwivedi was also shown the arrangements made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Indian Air Force, and teams from High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS).

“The road stretch to holy cave shrine is almost clear for induction of pilgrims. In coordination with civil admin, NGOs, and other agencies, Army is establishing multiple medical detachments with special arrangements of oxygen cylinders and control rooms at various points along both the routes for humanitarian aid that will be operational round the clock," officials told News18.

Army has also established helipads at multiple locations for medical emergencies and to cater to other airlift requirements. “Army has also established several Yatri camps with adequate tent facility along with special winter clothing arrangements to provide habitat and comfort during the Holy Yatra," they said.

Based on the experiences of the cloud burst during the Amarnath Yatra last year, civil rescue teams and avalanche rescue teams will also be deployed enroute systematically to mitigate any kind of disaster.

Earth movers will also be placed at the Cave and multiple locations enroute for emergencies. “Seamless communication network on both the routes has also been operationalized. SFF detachments will also be overlooking the security of the people," army officials said.