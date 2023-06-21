Army's Bharatmala, Navy's Ocean Ring, IAF's Air Force Station Events: Get Set for Military's Epic Yoga Day Celebrations

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the International Yoga Day celebration at the United Nations headquarters in New York, a plethora of activities are planned back home in India to commemorate the occasion. The world will be celebrating the 9th International Yoga Day on June 21. To signify its immense significance, the tri-services — the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Airforce — have plans to organise grand events within their respective jurisdictions.

The theme for International Yoga Day 2023 is “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam". It describes the desire for One Earth, One Family, and One Future.

Advertisement

Army gears up for Bharatmala

The Indian Army is undertaking the creation of a ‘Bharatmala’ by organising yoga activities at over 106 locations situated along the border areas of the nation.

These locations span from the eastern extremity of Dong, where the first rays of the sun touch India, to the sand dunes of Longewala, the site of the epic battle fought in 1971. Similarly, yoga activities will be conducted in the glacial heights of Siachen to the southern tip of Kanyakumari, and even the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. This initiative aims to promote the practice of yoga and foster a sense of unity and well-being among the soldiers stationed in these areas.

“Mega activities are planned at different places within the country. We have invited Defence Attaché/ Military Attaché posted at New Delhi to be a part of the yoga event scheduled at Delhi Cantt where the Army chief is the chief guest," said senior officials of the Indian Army.

Additionally, thousands of Army men will take part in yoga activities across the nation.

Ocean Ring of Indian Navy

Advertisement

Defence minister Rajnath Singh along with the Chief of Naval staff and hundreds of personnel from the Navy will perform yoga onboard INS Vikrant on Yoga Day.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Indian Navy has planned a series of activities under the event called ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’. This initiative aims to promote unity and solidarity while spreading the message of yoga across the seas. Indian Navy ships deployed in the Indian Ocean Region will visit various ports of friendly foreign countries, acting as ambassadors of yoga and conducting yoga sessions at these locations.

“In total, approximately 3,500 naval personnel on board 19 Indian naval ships have travelled over 35,000 kilometres to represent yoga as ambassadors, both nationally and internationally. This includes over 2,400 personnel on 11 Indian Navy ships at foreign ports and international waters. Additionally, celebrations are also planned onboard ships of several foreign navies in coordination with Indian overseas missions, involving over 1,200 foreign navy personnel," said a spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

Advertisement

As per information available, port calls are planned at Chattogram in Bangladesh, Safaga in Egypt, Jakarta in Indonesia, Mombasa in Kenya, Toamasina in Madagascar, Muscat in Oman, Colombo in Sri Lanka, Phuket in Thailand, and Dubai in the UAE by IN Ships Kiltan, Chennai, Shivalik, Sunayna, Trishul, Tarkash, Vagir, Sumitra, and Brahmaputra, respectively.

Mega event by Indian Air Force

Other than the Army and Navy, the Indian Air Force has planned Yoga Day celebrations across the country at different air force stations.