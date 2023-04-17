Aroma Of Fried Fritters And Mohabbat Ka Sharbat Fills Hubli's Vijay Nagar Market

The Holy month of Ramzan is underway and Muslims across the world observe fasts for 29 to 30 days, ending the celebrations with a grand celebration on Eid-ul-Fitr. It is believed that the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad in the holy month. During this month, deliciousness returns to the bylanes of the city as Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk.

As the month enters its last leg with just a few days left for Eid, News18 Kannada went on an iftar path to Vikas Nagar in Hubli, Karnataka, to find the special mouth-watering delicacies in the market. The lanes are filled with the aroma of fried fritters and varied food options.

From pakodas, samosas, chicken Manchurian, dry chicken, mutton keema, sabudana vada, and vada to lassi everything is available for the people fasting from 5 am to half past six and are out there working.

Social media has a wide range of videos coming from across the country of the famous places serving the iftar special food during this holy month. And the famous Mohabbat Ka Sharbat from Nawab Qureshi’s stall near Jama Masjid in Delhi can’t be forgotten. This is one of the most loved beverages and during the ongoing heatwave in the country, it is one of the best options to keep one hydrated and keep the body cool.

Here in the Vijay Nagar market, the strawberry and watermelon-flavoured Mohabbat Ka Sharbat is also available in mango flavour.

The holy month ends on Eid-ul-Fitr, which will be celebrated on April 22 this year, with special congregational prayers where Muslims greet each other and rejoice with their favourite Sheer Khurma (sweet milk drink).

