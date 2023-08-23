Artists In This Andhra Pradesh Village Make Art Pieces Using Bull Horns

Indian artists have the ability to turn any object into a wonderful work of art. We have all heard and seen about wooden and glass showpieces. The Kondapalli toys, which are made of wood and are found in Kondapalli, Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, are quite popular and known to all. But have you heard of showpieces made of bull horns?

The artisans of Parlaka village create beautiful pieces with bull horns. Yes, amazing art is created with the horns of bulls after they die. The people of Kondapalli village have been taking this art forward for several decades. Dolls made of bull horns are very famous all over the country and they come from this small village in Andhra Pradesh.

The toys manufactured here are also exported to other countries. Reports say that villagers practised the art of making bullhorn masterpieces because they were in huge demand in the market and abroad. But this wonderful art form is now in a state of extinction. As there are no good local marketing facilities for these art pieces, it is difficult for artisans to find employment. Locals say that the present generation is not willing to learn this art.