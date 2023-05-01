Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestSame-sex MarriageDelhi Hit-and-RunRain AlertThe Kerala Story
Home » India » Arunachal: Longest By-Lane Tunnel in Sela to Reduce Travel Time to Tawang by 1 Hour | News18 Explores

Arunachal: Longest By-Lane Tunnel in Sela to Reduce Travel Time to Tawang by 1 Hour | News18 Explores

Sela Tunnel is the world’s longest by-lane under-construction road tunnel at 13,700 feet, which, once completed, will ensure all-weather connectivity between Guwahati in Assam and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. Sela tunnel will connect NH13 by a new 12.4 km road, thereby reducing the travel time to Tawang to 45-60 min

Advertisement

Reported By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Pragati Pal

News18

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 13:57 IST

Arunachal Pradesh, India

Border Road Organisation (BRO) has undertaken the construction of the tunnel by cutting through fragile and highly fractured rock strata. (Photo/News18)
Border Road Organisation (BRO) has undertaken the construction of the tunnel by cutting through fragile and highly fractured rock strata. (Photo/News18)

Sela in Arunachal Pradesh is known for its inhospitable weather and tough terrain where the temperature and oxygen levels drop suddenly. Locals in the area often narrate the story of soldiers who once camped atop Chindit top, located in the Tenga area near Sela, and celebrated Diwali in complete darkness because a bridge in the area got damaged. Sela, however, is now going to be home to the world’s longest by-lane tunnel soon.

Sela Tunnel is the world’s longest by-lane under-construction road tunnel at 13,700 feet, which, once completed, will ensure all-weather connectivity between Guwahati in Assam and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. Sela tunnel will connect NH13 by a new 12.4 km road, thereby reducing the travel time to Tawang to 45-60 min.

Advertisement

A glimpse of the under-construction Sela tunnel. (Photo/News18)

Border Road Organisation (BRO) has undertaken the construction of the tunnel by cutting through fragile and highly fractured rock strata. The challenges in the task are being tackled through strict 3D monitoring and proactive application of desired tunnel support systems in accordance with the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM). The BRO has been consistently achieving success in the execution of infrastructural marvels in the most challenging areas of the nation over the last two years and the Sela tunnel is their latest project.

Sela tunnel is the latest project of BRO. (Photo/News18)

According to an exclusive News18 report, there are two tunnels, besides which, another escape tunnel has been carved out for exigency.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

An escape tunnel has been carved out for exigency. (Photo/News18)

Speaking to News18, Task Commanding Officer Colonel Ravi Tiwari said, “This is the most difficult terrain we have worked where we had to blast mountain and thick ice. The project began in 2019 and it was carried on throughout the Covid lockdown. This is a first-of-its-kind tunnel in India, which will be a big help to civilians and troops. We have also built up an escape tunnel for exigency."

Sources say that the Sela tunnel is almost complete and will be inaugurated very soon.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Kamalika SenguptaKamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist ...Read More

first published: May 01, 2023, 10:01 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 13:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Bikini Photos, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures From Maldives Vacay

+8PHOTOS

Uorfi Javed Raises Temperature By Wearing Bold And See-through Outfits, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures