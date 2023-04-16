Arvind Kejriwal News Updates: Delhi CM Grilled by CBI For 9 Hrs, Says ‘Answered All Questions…Scam is Fake’

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 22:36 IST
Delhi, India
Delhi Excise Policy Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s CBI questioning in the excise policy case has concluded. The CBI summoned Kejriwal to its headquarters at 11 am to question him in connection with the formulation of Delhi’s now-scraped excise policy. Read More
After being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for over nine hours in connection with the excise policy scam case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the liquor scam case against him is fake and a result of dirty politics. Kejriwal spoke to reporters after the questioning and thanked the CBI officials for their hospitality, saying that they asked questions in a friendly and harmonious manner. READ MORE HERE
Talking to reporters after coming out of the CBI office, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said he answered all the questions posed by the agency in connection with the liquor scam case.
“CBI questioning was conducted for 9.5 hours. I answered all the questions. The entire alleged liquor scam is false and bad politics. AAP is ‘kattar imaandaar party’. They want to finish AAP but the country’s people are with us," Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal’s questioning by the CBI in the excise policy case ended after nearly nine hours.
AAP cabinet minister Gopal Rai has called for an emergency meeting at 5pm on Sunday amid CBI grilling of Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP leaders including Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and others, who were protesting outside the CBI office have been detained by Delhi police.
Several AAP leaders, including Punjab ministers and MLAs, Sunday alleged they were stopped from entering Delhi, as the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the CBI for questioning in the excise policy case.
The party’s leaders from Punjab were headed for Delhi in a show support to Chief Minister Kejriwal, who was summoned by the federal agency to its office in the national capital in connection with irregularities in formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.
The ruling party in Punjab claimed that ministers Bram Shanker Jimpa, Dr Balbir Singh and Harjot Singh Bains, and MLAs Dinesh Chadha and Kuljit Randhawa were among those stopped at the Singhu border and not allowed to enter Delhi.
Arvind Kejriwal’s legal team is also present during the questioning, however, they have been asked to stay at a visible but not hearing distance, said sources.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the CBI on Sunday for questioning in the excise policy case as party leaders staged protest outside the agency’s office and elsewhere in the city.
In a five-minute video message on Twitter ahead of his arrival at the heavily fortified agency headquarters at 11:10 am, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP might have ordered the agency to arrest him.
The AAP leader asserted that he would truthfully and honestly answer questions posed by the CBI in the excise case as he has nothing to hide.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday said investigation agencies such as CBI, ED work on the basis of facts, not emotions. Patra was replying to queries by reporters on CBI summons to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the excise policy scam case on Sunday.
He told a press conference that the good thing about democracy in India is that no one in this country should think he or she is above law or can evade law.
Patra said the investigation agency wants to find out “Who is the kingpin of the Delhi liquor scam? Did Manish Sisodia solely make this excise policy on his own, or someone else is also involved in this? The agency had summoned Kejriwal on Friday last seeking his appearance as a witness before the investigation team to answer their queries on the inputs generated during the probe in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was also arrested on February 26," officials said.
AAP leaders including Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and others protest outside the CBI office.
Heavy traffic snarls were witnessed in several parts of the national capital on Sunday following protests by AAP workers against the summoning of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI in the excise policy case.
Traffic jams were witnessed in the protest sites of Anand Vihar Terminal, ITO Chowk, Mukarba Chowk Peera Garhi Chowk, Lado Sarai Chowk, Crown Plaza Chowk, Dwarka More Sec 6 and Sec 2 Chauraha, Pecific Wala Chowk Subhash Nagar More, Prem Wari Chauraha Ring Road, New Delhi Railway Station Ajmeri Gate Side, Bara Hanuman Mandir, Karol Bagh Chowk, IIT Crossing, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Raj Ghat and NH 24 Near Murga Mandi Gazipur.
A serpentine queue of vehicles unable to move an inch due to the AAP protest was seen.
Will answer all the questions. BJP leaders are talking about it (my arrest); CBI is controlled by BJP, says Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal before reaching CBI Office.
On a day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the CBI in the excise policy case, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party used activist Anna Hazare to capture power in the name of corruption. Rijiju also shared portions of an undated interview of Hazare in which the activist purportedly sounded critical of the Delhi excise policy.
“Now they have captured power I am sure they will not even listen to Annaji. Corruption was an excuse to fool Annaji and the people.
“Anna ji was used only to capture Power and to loot the resources in the name of corruption," the Union minister wrote in English and Hindi on Twitter.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the CBI on Sunday for questioning in the excise policy scam case, officials said.
The agency had summoned him on Friday last seeking his appearance as a witness before the investigation team to answer their queries on the inputs generated during the probe in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was also arrested on February 26, they said.
Kejriwal arrived in his car at the heavily fortified CBI headquarters, where the Delhi Police has put in place four rings of barricading to prevent any possible protests by the Aam Admi Party leaders and supporters.
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of his appearance before CBI in connection with the liquor scam case.
“Some anti-national forces don’t want India to develop. I want to tell these forces that the country will continue to progress," Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said before leaving for CBI office.
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal leave for the CBI office for questioning in connection with the liquor same case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who has summoned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 in the now-scrapped liquor policy, is not ready to believe that the conspiracy happened without his knowledge, according to top CBI sources.
“We have some evidence and documents to suggest he was also aware of the facts. And possibly all was done with his knowledge and executed by Sisodia (Manish)," a top CBI source told News18. READ MORE
Delhi: Police detained AAP workers protesting at Kashmiri Gate in support of CM Arvind Kejriwal who will appear before CBI in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case today.
You (BJP) say that I am corrupt. I was a Commissioner in the Income Tax department, I could have earned crores if I wanted to. If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then there is no one in this world who is honest: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Ahead of his appearance before the CBI, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the BJP might have ordered the probe agency to arrest him and said they are “very powerful and can send anyone to jail".
In a five-minute video message on Twitter, Kejriwal said he would truthfully and honestly answer questions posed by the CBI in the excise case as he has nothing to hide.
“I have been summoned by CBI today and I will give all the answers with honesty. These people are very powerful. They can send anyone to jail, it does not matter if that person has committed any crime or not," the AAP leader said.
“Since yesterday, all of their leaders are screaming at top of their voices that Kejriwal will be arrested and I think BJP has instructed CBI also that Kejriwal should be arrested. If BJP has given an order, then who is CBI? CBI is going to arrest me," he said.
Now do whatever you want. You can’t stop now. Now India will remain the number one country in the world, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday before going to CBI headquarters for questioning. He said CBI will arrest him if BJP has instructed the agency.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Rajghat before going to CBI office, said sources on Sunday. Kejriwal was served a notice by the CBI to appear before it at 11 am today.
The chief minister said on Saturday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as a ray of hope for the country and claimed that is the reason why efforts are being made to trample it.
In his first reaction after being served a notice by the CBI to appear before it at 11 am on Sunday, Kejriwal said he will be present before the probe agency.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, he said that no other party has been targeted in the last 75 years as the AAP. He also alleged that the agencies were torturing people to extract false confessions.
The Delhi Police has tightened security outside the CBI headquarters in Delhi as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to appear before it on Sunday in connection with the excise policy case, officials said.
Over 1,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters and section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed in the area to ensure no gathering of more than four persons takes place, they said.
Security has also been tightened outside the office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Rouse Avenue, the officials said.
Heavy security outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of his questioning by CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. Heavy police presence was seen on both sides of the road leading to CM’s house.
Police and Paramilitary forces were deployed.
Delhi Police is set to deploy over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, outside the CBI headquarters to ensure the safety of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said. Security will also be tightened outside the Aam Aadmi Party office in Rouse Avenue, they said.
An adequate number of barricades will also be placed on the streets at both these places to ensure AAP workers and supporters do not create any trouble, a senior police official said.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear for questioning before the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday, in the Delhi liquor policy case. The AAP national convener had a packed schedule on Saturday as he put the final touches to his political strategy as he will be deposing as a witness.
The central agency issued a notice under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which requires Kejriwal to appear as a witness and not as an accused in the case. After his deputy Manish Sisodia was recently jailed and former home minister Satyendar Jain already behind bars, the AAP is concerned that this questioning could be a prelude to the chief minister’s potential arrest in the near future. READ MORE
Earlier in the day, heavy traffic snarls were witnessed in several parts of the national capital following protests by AAP workers against the summoning of Delhi CM.
AAP leaders including Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and others, who were protesting outside the CBI office have been detained by Delhi police.
Kejriwal, ahead of his appearance before the CBI on Sunday, alleged that the BJP might have ordered the probe agency to arrest him. He said they are “very powerful and can send anyone to jail”. Meanwhile, Delhi police have detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protesting at Kashmiri Gate in support of Kejriwal.
The probe agency arrested Kejriwal’s former deputy Manish Sisodia on February 26 for alleged corruption in the same case. The Chief Minister has been called by the agency as a witness and is not an accused in the case.
On Saturday, Kejriwal said he will appear before the CBI and asserted that if he was “corrupt” then no one in the world was “honest”. The Delhi Chief Minister also said he will sue the CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts.
“We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts,” he tweeted.
The AAP has alleged that the party is being targeted for raising its voice against corruption. After Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia was recently jailed and with former home minister Satyendar Jain already behind bars, the AAP is concerned that this questioning could be a prelude to Arvind Kejriwal’s potential arrest in the near future.
“This incident is unprecedented. And this should be discussed in the assembly. We will have views of all MLAs who are representing various constituencies in Delhi and know their perspective about this issue in the upcoming session,” AAP national spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said earlier in the day.
The Delhi government has called a special session of the assembly on Monday and it is likely to discuss CBI’s notice to Kejriwal. The second part of the Budget Session will commence in the Assembly Hall at 11.00 am on Monday, according to official notification.
After Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP last month, the CBI summons to Delhi Chief Minister has became the fresh rallying point for opposition parties ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Several opposition leaders expressed solidarity with Kejriwal after he was summoned by the CBI.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also dialled Kejriwal on Friday evening, extending his solidarity with the AAP leader and called for like-minded parties to unite on a common platform to defeat the BJP in the next general elections.
Sources said the opposition leaders are going to take this issue forward in a bid to unite strongly against the BJP.
Kharge, who has been reaching out to leaders of opposition parties, will be hosting a meeting of senior leaders of various parties in the next few days and chalk out a common programme.
A day after summons was issued to Kejriwal, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said his Delhi counterpart will reply to “all the actions” initiated against him at an “appropriate time”.
“This is the reason that we are making efforts to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP-led central government. We will make all efforts and work unitedly,” he said.
The Bihar chief minister met Kejriwal in Delhi on Wednesday.
Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal also hit out at the BJP over the CBI summoning Kejriwal, alleging that the ruling party wants to establish an “Opposition-free India” and is seeking to “malign” the image of leaders who stand up against it.
Sibal urged all Opposition parties to speak up in one voice against this “misuse” of probe agencies and asserted that it will be difficult to take on the BJP until all such parties stand together.
Kejriwal also wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, saying democracy in India is being dealt blows every single day and the country’s federal structure is in grave danger.
Responding to a letter from Stalin, Kejriwal also noted that “every tenet” of the India’s Constitution stands compromised, be it liberty, equality, secularism, or fraternity.
Read all the Latest India News here