Arvind Kejriwal News Updates: Delhi CM Grilled by CBI For 9 Hrs, Says ‘Answered All Questions…Scam is Fake’

Earlier in the day, heavy traffic snarls were witnessed in several parts of the national capital following protests by AAP workers against the summoning of Delhi CM.

AAP leaders including Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and others, who were protesting outside the CBI office have been detained by Delhi police.

Kejriwal, ahead of his appearance before the CBI on Sunday, alleged that the BJP might have ordered the probe agency to arrest him. He said they are “very powerful and can send anyone to jail”. Meanwhile, Delhi police have detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protesting at Kashmiri Gate in support of Kejriwal.

The probe agency arrested Kejriwal’s former deputy Manish Sisodia on February 26 for alleged corruption in the same case. The Chief Minister has been called by the agency as a witness and is not an accused in the case.

On Saturday, Kejriwal said he will appear before the CBI and asserted that if he was “corrupt” then no one in the world was “honest”. The Delhi Chief Minister also said he will sue the CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts.

“We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts,” he tweeted.

AAP Alleges Party Being Targeted For Raising Voice Against Corruption

The AAP has alleged that the party is being targeted for raising its voice against corruption. After Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia was recently jailed and with former home minister Satyendar Jain already behind bars, the AAP is concerned that this questioning could be a prelude to Arvind Kejriwal’s potential arrest in the near future.

“This incident is unprecedented. And this should be discussed in the assembly. We will have views of all MLAs who are representing various constituencies in Delhi and know their perspective about this issue in the upcoming session,” AAP national spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said earlier in the day.

AAP Calls Delhi Assembly Session on Monday

The Delhi government has called a special session of the assembly on Monday and it is likely to discuss CBI’s notice to Kejriwal. The second part of the Budget Session will commence in the Assembly Hall at 11.00 am on Monday, according to official notification.

CBI Summons to Kejriwal Turns Fresh Rallying Point for Opposition

After Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP last month, the CBI summons to Delhi Chief Minister has became the fresh rallying point for opposition parties ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Several opposition leaders expressed solidarity with Kejriwal after he was summoned by the CBI.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also dialled Kejriwal on Friday evening, extending his solidarity with the AAP leader and called for like-minded parties to unite on a common platform to defeat the BJP in the next general elections.

Sources said the opposition leaders are going to take this issue forward in a bid to unite strongly against the BJP.

Kharge, who has been reaching out to leaders of opposition parties, will be hosting a meeting of senior leaders of various parties in the next few days and chalk out a common programme.

A day after summons was issued to Kejriwal, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said his Delhi counterpart will reply to “all the actions” initiated against him at an “appropriate time”.

“This is the reason that we are making efforts to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP-led central government. We will make all efforts and work unitedly,” he said.

The Bihar chief minister met Kejriwal in Delhi on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal also hit out at the BJP over the CBI summoning Kejriwal, alleging that the ruling party wants to establish an “Opposition-free India” and is seeking to “malign” the image of leaders who stand up against it.

Sibal urged all Opposition parties to speak up in one voice against this “misuse” of probe agencies and asserted that it will be difficult to take on the BJP until all such parties stand together.

Kejriwal also wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, saying democracy in India is being dealt blows every single day and the country’s federal structure is in grave danger.

Responding to a letter from Stalin, Kejriwal also noted that “every tenet” of the India’s Constitution stands compromised, be it liberty, equality, secularism, or fraternity.

