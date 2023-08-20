As Chandrayaan-3, Luna-25 Vie for Moon’s South Pole, MoS Jitendra Singh Says 'No Animosity with Russia'

With Russia’s Luna-25 and Chandrayaan-3 racing for the first touchdown in Moon’s uncharted south pole region, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has told News18 that the Indian spacecraft is aiming to land on a “virgin territory" and there is “no competition with Russia".

Speaking exclusively to News18, Singh said, “Russia has been a traditional friend so no animosity, no sense of rivalry between the two teams. There is a natural bond. The first Indian who went to Moon was on a Russian rocket -Rakesh Sharma. So, we already have a close collaboration with Russia. Third, our Gaganyaan astronauts had a small exposure in the Gregory centre in Moscow as part of their training. So, Russia and India have been very close."

Chandrayaan-3’s lander Vikram is expected to touch down on Moon’s south pole on August 23, while Russian Luna is aiming for August 21 or 22. Agencies reported that Russian Moon Mission Luna 25 faced a technical glitch on Saturday. “An emergency situation occurred on board Luna-25, which prevented the transition to a pre-landing orbit with the specified parameters," Roscosmos reported. Experts are analysing the situation, Reuters had reported.

Advertisement

Concerns have been raised over Luna 25 and Chandrayaan-3 signals’ clash in case both of the spacecraft land on the similar territory on same dates. But minister Singh clarified, “They (Russia) are following a different route. We are not going to cross each other. And we have chosen for ourselves a location that will be a rather virgin location so that it is also an additional reason why the rest of the world is looking up as to what we pick up from there," he said.

Estimates by Indian scientists suggest Luna-25 and Chandrayaan-3 would be about 400 km apart upon landing.

How is the josh at ISRO?

Singh told News18 that all the previous Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) directors have come together for the Chnadrayaan-3 launch and landing.

“ISRO works as a family…all the previous chiefs are part of the work that is happening now. This (their presence) has been there constant since Chandrayaan-3 was launched. They are closing watching. Helping out each other and trying to relieve stress of those who are in the frontline."

Advertisement

Tirupati Laddu and Not Popping Champagne

Giving a peak into the excitement and nervousness at ISRO, Singh said one of the toughest manoeuvres was moving Chandrayaan-3 from the Earth’s orbit to the lunar orbit and then separation of the Rover from the lander. He said after each one of these successful manoeuvers, the team visited Tirupati temple.

Advertisement

“They (ISRO) also have a SOP. After each step, they go to Tirupati…no champagne is popped but a Prasad laddu is given to each member of the team. So, it is the best combination of Indian ethos with most modern space technology," he said.