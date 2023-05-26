As Devotees flock Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Make Special Arrangements - Details Here

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is bracing to make all necessary as devotees flock to Ayodhya to pay worship to Lord Ram.

To make it convenient for the devotees, a temporary facility centre has been constructed near Sugrim Fort Bhakti Path where devotees can wait and will be offered drinking water.

Camp office in-charge of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Prakash Gupta says that a temporary office has been set up on the Janmabhoomi path where arrangements for seating, water and toilets have been made for the devotees.

The same facility will be provided by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at the Help Center.

The trust will also issue passes for all three aartis. Earlier this pass was available at the temporary office on Darshan Marg, but now given an increasing number of devotees and security points of view, the passes of aarti are being made available at the help centre.

How can devotees get passes to all the aartis?

To get the pass, it will be mandatory for a devotee to bring any one of the ID proofs, driving licenses, voter ID card, passport, and Aadhaar card at the help centre.

As per the rules, a maximum of 60 devotees are allowed to attend all three aartis at a time. Only 30 people can participate in the morning aarti, 15 people in the afternoon aarti and 60 people can participate in the evening aarti

The morning aarti takes place at 6:30 am, the afternoon aarti at noon and the evening aarti happens at 7:30 pm.

Apart from this, disabled or elderly people can avail of free wheelchairs at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.