As Polls Near, BJP Goes Full Throttle on Facebook Ads, Leaving Corporates Behind: Data | Exclusive

When it comes to modern-day elections, they are fought as much on social media as on the field doing door-to-door campaigns. In the age when an average Indian spends more time on his or her mobile phone, busy ‘liking’ or ‘posting’ photos or life updates, political parties have also shifted focus on spending more on Facebook ads.

Data obtained by News18 suggest that in the last 30 days, the top spender on Facebook ads is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leaving behind corporate giants like Axis Bank or Discovery+ channel. In fact, the top three spenders in India are either the BJP or organisations that are campaigning for the BJP in the upcoming state elections. The data suggests Facebook ad spending between the July 14 to August 12 this year.

THE TOP 3 CAMPAIGN SPENDS ARE OF BJP

BJP, which spent Rs 35,50,342 on a campaign to target the Ashok Gehlot government, was the no. 1 spender on Facebook ads last month in India. The campaign that goes by the name of ‘Nahi Sahega Rajasthan’ (Rajasthan won’t tolerate) had a series of advertisements highlighting governance inadequacies, some of which had as much as 45,000 impressions, News18 has learnt.

While the No. 2 and 3 spenders are not officially the BJP but the campaigns are run for the party and the organisations are affiliated with its school of thought. ‘MP Ke Mann Mein Modi’ (Modi is in the heart of MP) had Rs 28 lakh spent on the campaign — the second highest in terms of FB ads – in the last month. The campaign is targeted at poll-bound Madhya Pradesh where an election is due later this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its main face, instead of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Some of the ads talk about the issues of foreign affairs like how India’s Operation Malabar has “cornered" China to domestic issues like how the armed forces have become more “powerful" during Modi’s tenure.

The third highest spender is also a BJP affiliate that runs a campaign ‘Corruptionnath’ – aimed at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The campaign spent a little above Rs 21 lakh in the last month.

At number four you can find corporate organisation Axis Bank and Kutumb App’s Crafto at the fifth position. Believe it or not, there is only one campaign run by an affiliate of Congress in the top 10.

POLL-BOUND STATES TARGETED

No wonder that in terms of geography, the top two states whose residents are being targeted through the Facebook ads are Madhya Pradesh followed by Rajasthan. Interestingly, though the top spender was a Rajasthan-centric campaign, in terms of total ads, it is Madhya Pradesh that fares at the top.

MP drew Rs 93,57,904 in terms of targeted ads. Though all of these are not political campaigns, the bulk constitutes it. Similarly, at No. 2, Rajasthan attracted Rs 92,43,902. With Mumbai by virtue of being the financial capital of India, Maharashtra was at No 3. Another poll-bound state, Chhattisgarh, features in the top 5 geographical areas.

During targeted ads, whenever someone from that state opens Facebook, which is identified by their IP address, such targeted ads start popping on their timeline in between photos of vacation or posts about career updates.

BAGHEL ALONE SPENDS IN CONGRESS

Ever since the rout in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, reports of Congress’ financial trouble have made headlines. But now, it seems to have its reflection on the data of Facebook advertisements in India as well.

While only one campaign run for the Congress features in the top 10, there are two in total when it comes to the top 20. Interestingly, both of them are run to promote Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

At No. 9, there is a pro-Baghel campaign that goes by the name ‘Kaka Abhi Zinda Hai’ (Uncle is still alive) that spent Rs 7,21,405 in the last 30 days. At the fag-end of the list, at no. 17, is a campaign by the name of ‘Bhupesh hai to bharosa hai’ (We trust as long as Bhupesh is there) that spent a little above Rs 4,37,000. While the former campaign projects Baghel as a leader who the people have faith in and can fight the might of the BJP, the latter projects the state on the way to development, repeatedly using the term ‘Naya Chhattisgarh’ in different ads.