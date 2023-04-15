'Allah Sab Dekh Raha': Devastated Atiq Ahmed Unable to Control Tears as Son Asad Buried

Asad Ahmed, son of dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed, was buried next to his grandfather in Prayagraj’s Kasari Masari village on Saturday, two days after being encountered by Uttar Pradesh STF in Jhansi.

The gangster-turned-politician had moved Prayagraj court of Chief Judicial Magistrate to seek permission to attend his son’s last rites. However, before the hearing of the plea, the rituals took place as per Islamic traditions. Asad’s nana (maternal grandfather) and phupha (husband of Atiq’s sister) performed the rituals as none of his immediate family members were present.

Asad’s eldest brother, Umar, and brother number two, Ali, are in jail in different cases of extortion and attempted murder. Younger brothers, Azham and Aban, are in a juvenile centre. Their mother, Shaista Parveen, is missing. And now Asad’s cousin-fiancé is also reportedly on the run.

Sources told News18 that Atiq Ahmed is “extremely sad" for not been allowed to attend Asad’s burial, and has been shedding tears lying on a sack inside the lockup. Sources quoted him telling the policemen, “It was my birth right to attend my son’s funeral. Allah is watching everything. He will not forgive anyone. You all want to destroy my entire family."

News18, a day ago, had reported how Atiq had been pleading officials to let him attend the last rites of his son.

According to sources, both Atiq and his brother Ashraf were interrogated by the police for nearly 23 hours. During questioning, he kept pleading for mercy for his family and requested to attend his son’s funeral. In shock, the gangster’s health also deteriorated, following which he was taken handcuffed to Prayagraj’s Colvin Hospital around 10 pm.

Sources said that Atiq had refused to eat. However, later he had dal-roti and had the medicines as well. Sources further said that during interrogation, Atiq confessed to accepting supply of weapons from Pakistan and he had apparently managed to call an ISI agent from the jail.

Asad and Ghulam’s Burial

Asad was initially supposed to be buried on Friday. However, it could not be possible due to security reasons and multiple notifications to the relatives over changing of location for body handover.

Sources told News18 on Saturday that Asad’s mortal remains was finally brought to Prayagraj and was taken straight to the graveyard, where he was buried next to his grandfather.

Sources said the body was not allowed to be taken to their ancestral home in Kasari Masari village to avoid “crowd build up."

Atiq’s son Asad and his close aide, Ghulam, were gunned down by Uttar Pradesh police in Jhansi. Both were wanted for killing lawyer Umesh Pal murder in February this year. They had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads. Asad was last caught on CCTV, where he was seen attacking Pal. He had been on the run since.

While Asad’s relatives from the maternal side have decided to accept the body and perform the last rites as per Islamic rituals, Ghulam’s family has refused to accept the mortal remains, saying that they abide by the law and cannot accept the body of a criminal.

Why Was Asad Ahmed Killed?

As his gangster father accepted it was “all his fault, Asad had nothing to do with any of it", the 19-year-old youngster fell prey to Atiq Ahmed‘s plans.

According to highly-placed sources in the police, monitoring the investigation, it was Atiq who had put Asad in action for Umesh Pal’s murder, who was the prime witness in the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005.

On February 24, Umesh Pal, a complainant in a kidnapping case against Atiq and his brother, former MLA Ashraf, was shot dead by armed assailants in the Dhomanganj area of Prayagraj. Pal was also an eye witness against Atiq and Ashraf in the Raju Pal murder case.

As per Atiq’s plan, Asad’s role was to just supervise from inside the SUV. However, the 19-year-old defied his father’s instructions and was caught on CCTV chasing Umesh Pal and shooting at him.

It was the rookie son’s last-minute bravado that jeopardized Atiq’s plan to side-step from three murders – of Umesh Pal and his two guards. As police were able to access multiple CCTV camera footage from the spot, and could recognise Asad, it was clear that Atiq Ahmed was behind the sensational murder.

And from there the hunt to track Asad began, that took the 12-member team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) to various places – including Prayagraj, Kanpur, Noida, Delhi and even Nepal – in nearly 50 days as Asad had been frequently changing his location.

Asad was in Jhansi for the last four days before the encounter as he had planned to attack the police convoy to free his father Atiq after the gangster had said that he fears being encountered.

The STF team was continuously in search of Asad and Ghulam. A 12-member team of UP STF personnel finally cornered the two near Jhansi’s Parichha Dam, and following a gun battle between 12:30pm and 1pm on Thursday, the two were killed.

A report by NDTV, however, stated that Asad and Ghulam’s plan was not to break Atiq free as the security was tight. The report quoted its sources as saying that the duo had planned to fire a few rounds at the convoy to “sensationalise the case to embarrass the Uttar Pradesh government".

Could BJP Be Embarrassed Had Asad Succeeded in His Jhansi Plan?

Asad Ahmed’s plan could have had political ramifications as well since two key elections are coming up – Karnataka assembly elections and Uttar Pradesh civic polls.

The Opposition could have got the ammunition to attack the UP government over law and order situation, with both Umesh Pal’s murder and hypothetical successful plan of Asad.

Uttar Pradesh as a state is extremely crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party as it not only sends maximum members to Lok Sabha but also the image of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is BJP’s star campaigner. Even in Karnataka, there’s a massive demand for CM Yogi to hold rallies and roadshows.

But now, with the elimination of Asad Ahmed, the tables have turned as the “gunda raj" image of UP has been shattered once again, with CM Yogi fulfilling his promise of reducing mafias to dust (mitti mein mila denge).

The encounter has given a big push to BJP’s law and order initiative. The Opposition, in its criticism, has probably tried to reach out the the minorities. The saffron party is expected to release names of its mayor candidates for different municipal corporations on Saturday.

There are 17 municipal corporations in UP, including that of Lucknow. The Lucknow seat is reserved for women. Other major cities are Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Ayodhya. There are also 200 municipal councils and 541 nagar panchayats.

The urban local bodies (ULB) polls being held a year after Yogi again became CM will be seen as a semifinal before the Lok Sabha polls next year.

After Son’s Encounter, More Trouble for Atiq Ahmed

The Anti-Terror Squad of Uttar Pradesh is likely to register a case against Atiq over “initial inputs of his Pakistan connection". Sources said that it be probed how the gangster used to get arms and ammunition from Pakistan via drones.

Interestingly, the three-page police custody application had made these allegations. Hence, it becomes a case to be probed for terror angle as well.

After Asad’s encounter police had also revealed that Atiq’s son and aide Ghulam had sophisticated weapons, cellphones and SIM cards. The UP STF team recovered a British Bull Dog revolver and a Walther pistol from the duo.

On Saturday afternoon, sources told News18 that Atiq and his brother Ashraf were being interrogated in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj police station by seven officers of UP ATS. The officers will also question them about weapons used to kill Umesh Pal as, sources said, the same weapons were recovered from Pura Mufti police station area of ​​Kaushambi on Friday evening.

It has been learnt that the jailed brothers will be taken to out at an undisclosed location for interrogation till late evening.

Asad Ahmed was Scheduled to Marry His Cousin?

Another detail that has come to fore is that Atiq Ahmed’s son was set marry his cousin. A report by India Today stated that the gangster had fixed his 19-year-old son’s marriage with his sister’s daughter. However, post the February 24 sensational murder of Umesh Pal, the wedding plans were deferred.

A report in Hindustan Times stated that this cousin-fiancé, daughter of Atiq’s sister Ayesha Noori, is also on the run along with her mother after the police added their names to the list of accused. They have been charged for providing shelter and financial help to those involved in Umesh Pal’s murder.

The report quoted a family member as saying that Atiq had decided to get them married as Ayesha’s daughter and Asad “liked each other". Their engagement was proposed to be held soon. Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen was particularly keen that Asad’s marriage should be solemnised soon, the report stated.

Meanwhile, News18’s Uttar Pradesh team has got an information that four women are hiding in a mosque in Prayagraj. Acting on the input received by the police, officers have started a search operation.

(With inputs from Pranshu Mishra in Lucknow)

