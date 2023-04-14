'Mitti Mein Mil Gaye': Atiq Ahmed is 'Inconsolable', Wants to Meet Wife; Asad to Be Buried Today

Slain Asad Ahmed, son of dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed, will be buried on Saturday in Prayagraj at the family burial ground used by don politician’s family. He will be buried next to the resting place of his grandfather, sources said.

Atiq’s son Asad and his close aide, Ghulam, were gunned down by Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday. Both were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads. Asad was last seen in a CCTV footage doing rounds, where he was attacking Pal. He had been on the run since.

Police said that Asad’s body would be handed over to his family members after postmortem. However, there has been a suspense over the location as officials have been changing the place of body handover since Friday morning.

Sources initially said that Asad’s body would be handed over in Jhansi. They then said that there was a last-minute change and the body will be brought to Prayagraj by the police and then handed over to distant relatives there.

News18 has now learnt that Prayagraj police has again informed Asad’s relatives to take the body from Jhansi, as they will not bring the mortal remains to the city.

Asad’s grave has been dug at the same ‘kabristan’ in Kasari Masari village in Chakiya area of Prayagraj, where his grandfather was laid to rest. Meanwhile, family of aide Ghulam has refused to accept his mortal remains, saying that they abide by law and cannot accept a criminal’s body. A relative also claimed that someone had “brainwashed him".

Sources said that jailed Atiq will not be allowed to attend his son’s burial. A Prayagraj court sent both Atiq and his brother Ashraf to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in connection with the triple murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards.

The two were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam at 11:10 am amid heavy security, even as a bystander hurled a bottle at the gangster while he was being taken inside court.

Atiq reportedly broke down in a Prayagraj court after learning about his son Asad’s death. Umesh Pal’s mother and wife, however, thanked chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said that “justice has been served".

Atiq Ahmed Pleaded to Attend Son’s Last Rites

According to sources, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were grilled separately on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The questioning began at Prayagraj’s Dhumanganj police station around 1 am and continued till 7 in the morning.

Sources said that Atiq wept for his son and kept saying he and his family have been ruined. He pleaded the officers for permission to attend the last rites of Asad.

A short while ago, News18 learnt that the gangster-turned-politician apparently broke down again and repeated chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s warning. “Mitti mein mil gaye hum (We’ve been reduced to dust)," an inconsolable Atiq said.

He further said, “It’s all my fault. Asad had nothing to do with any of it. No one can can take the responsibility of my young sons and brothers." Sources quoted the gangster as saying that the world’s biggest sorrow is when an elderly father has to lift the body of a young son on his shoulders. Atiq also requested officials to let him meet his wife as their son was no more.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf are presently kept at an undisclosed location in Prayagraj. Sources said that some raid based on their inputs are possible on Friday. The two are in police custody till the evening of April 17.

Asad was Atiq’s third son. His eldest son came into the limelight in 2018 when he kidnapped a property dealer in Lucknow, Mohit Jaiswal. His son number two, Ali, has cases for attempted murder and extortion against him. Both had surrendered last year in ‘fear of being encountered. Atiq has two more sons, Azham and Aban, who are minors and are studying in Class 10 and 8 respectively. They are presently lodged in a juvenile centre. Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen is said to be missing.

Many Opposition leaders criticised the encounter. Senior Congress leader PL Punia on Friday said that events leading to the encounter are “suspicious".

Blow-by-blow Account of How Asad Ahmed was Encountered

• After Umesh Pal’s murder, a team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) was tasked to track down Asad Ahmed. The team chased him for nearly 50 days as he kept changing his location frequently between Prayagraj, Kanpur, Noida and Delhi. He reportedly stayed in Delhi’s Jamia for 12 days.

• According to a report in Times Now, Asad was giving the STF officials a slip by taking the help of local aides who picked and dropped him at several locations. He was in Jhansi for the last four days before the encounter.

• In Jhansi, Asad had planned to attack the police convoy to free his father Atiq after the gangster had said that he fears being encountered. The STF team, meanwhile, was continuously in search of Asad and Ghulam.

• Led by DSP Navendu and DSP Vimal, a 12-member team of UP STF personnel finally cornered the two near Jhansi’s Parichha Dam, and following a gun battle between 12:30pm and 1pm, the two were killed.

• The Times Now report stated that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself was in touch with the UP STF and used to take regular updates on the Umesh Pal murder case and the whereabouts of Asad and other murder accused. The STF personnel were chosen from Lucknow, Prayagraj and Noida.

Asad Ahmed’s Killing is Encounter Number 183 of Yogi Govt

According to a report in Indian Express, Asad’s killing is Encounter Number 183 since the Yogi Adityanath government first took charge in March 2017. The report further stated that it’s the third encounter in the case related to the February 24 murder of Umesh Pal. It is also the third encounter in the first 13 days of April by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Since the encounter and resurfacing of CM Yogi’s hit slogan of ‘Mitti mein mila denge’, the star value of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has risen. There is a massive demand for him to join the BJP’s election campaign in Karnataka for the upcoming assembly elections.

The party’s Karnataka unit wants the CM Yogi to be seen with different candidates at public rallies.

Another accused in the case, Guddu Muslim, is now on STF’s radar. He is said to be hiding in Rajasthan’s Ajmer.

