Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje Test Positive for Covid-19

Gehlot, while informing the public that the number of COVID cases has increased in the past few days, said he too has tested positive for it.

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 19:04 IST

Jaipur, India

Vasundhara Raje and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (News18)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were tested positive on Tuesday for coronavirus.

“I myself have been infected with mild symptoms of Covid. As per the advice of the doctors, I will continue working from my residence for the next few days. All of you should take care and follow Covid protocols," Gehlot tweeted.

Raje in a tweet said she has isolated herself since testing positive.

“My report has come positive in the Covid test. I am in complete isolation on the advice of doctors," Raje tweeted.

“Those who came in contact with me should get themselves tested and take precautions," she advised.

Seventeen new cases of COVID infection were reported in the state on Monday, with 189 people under care.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 04, 2023, 18:50 IST
last updated: April 04, 2023, 19:04 IST
