Ashraf 'Raped' Madrasa Minors at Gunpoint, Atiq Bulldozed Family's Home | The Don Diary

Soon after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf’s sensational killings, police initiated a detailed probe. Several criminal records by the Uttar Pradesh police brought details of crimes committed by the mafia brothers, to the fore.

Atiq Ahmed was behind atrocities committed against minority communities in Uttar Pradesh, police records showed. Zeeshan, a resident of Kasari Masari in Prayagraj, spoke to CNN-News18 and talked about the harassment he faced from Atiq and his son Ali.

“Atiq, along with his son Ali, hurled bombs and fired at me in December 2021. With the intention of forcibly occupying my land, Atiq and his sons along with their henchmen attacked me," he said during an exclusive interaction.

Here are details of crimes committed by the Mafia brothers:



UP police records claim that Atiq’s brother Ashraf was allegedly involved in the abduction of two minor Muslim girls from a madarsa and their repeated rape at gunpoint overnight. The victims were later thrown in front of the madarsa gate the next morning, police sources said.



Atiq Ahmed was accused of murdering Ashfaq Kunnu, a ward councilor of the Municipal Corporation. He was also accused of shooting ward councillor Nasson, who was once close to the gangster.



The rift between Atiq and Nasson started after Nasson started raising his voice against Atiq’s high-handedness. In the year 2001, Naasan’s body was reportedly riddled with bullets by Atiq in Chakia, the police said.



According to an ANI report, Atiq’s brother-in-law Imran Zai’s younger brother was also one of the victims of Atiq’s crimes. “Atiq had got Zeeshan’s home demolished with a JCB to capture his land. In addition to this, according to Zeeshan, he was attacked by Atiq’s goons and got an extortion threat to pay Rs 5 crores," the news report quoted police reports as saying.



Atiq and Ashraf had a long criminal history with them having been implicated in various crimes such as murders, attempted murders, kidnappings, frauds, issuing threats, and land grabs.



The list of their victims was long with members of minority committee at the receiving end in most cases, the records said.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel was escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

