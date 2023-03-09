Home » India » Assam: 5 Held for Supplying Indian SIM Cards to Pak's ISI

Assam: 5 Held for Supplying Indian SIM Cards to Pak's ISI

Police seized 136 sim cards, 28 mobile handsets and some objectionable documents from their possessions

Reported By: Nilutpal Borah

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 10:51 IST

Nagaon, India

Based on inputs from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), police in Assam’s Nagaon arrested five youths for supplying Indian mobile sim cards to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI last night.

According to sources, the arrested youths have been identified as: Badruddin of Dhaniabheti Chalnabari near Batadrova Than, Baharul Islam of Moirabari Saruchala, Ashikul Islam of Juria, Wahiduz Jaman and Mirjanur Rahman. Police seized 136 sim cards, 28 mobile handsets and some objectionable documents from their possessions.

Sources claimed that the arrested youths Wahiduz Jaman and Mirjanur Rahman were allegedly involved in making fake Aadhar cards and photo voter ID cards since long. Baharul Islam, meanwhile, was mobile repairing mechanic and Ashikul Islam was a hacker.

