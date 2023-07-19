Assam: 63,000 Remain Affected by Floods, One Fresh Death Reported

The flood situation in Assam improved as the number of affected people came down to over 63,000 on Wednesday, an official report said.

However, one fresh death due to drowning was reported, taking the toll of this year’s floods to nine so far, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report.

A total of 63,606 people, including 30,354 men, 24,868 women and 8,384 children are reeling under the impact of floods in 14 districts of the state.

The number of affected was 88,911 in 16 districts on the previous day.

Brahmaputra River was flowing above the danger mark in Dhubri, Tezpur and Nematighat, while its tributaries were showing a receding trend in other areas.

Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar are the affected districts.

Golaghat is the worst affected district with 27,526 people reeling under the floods, followed by 15,137 in Sivasagar, and 14,892 in Nalbari.

A total of 51 relief camps and distribution centres have been set up in Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar districts.

Altogether 272 villages remained inundated and crops on 2,863.76 hectares of land were damaged, it said.