Assam BJP Leader Jonali Nath Killed, Body Dumped Near Highway in Goalpara; Probe On

In a shocking incident, the body of a female BJP leader was found dumped near National Highway 17 at Salpara in Krishnai under Goalpara district, Assam on Sunday. According to sources, the body was identified as Goalpara district BJP secretary Jonali Nath.

Police officials suspect that Jonali Nath was killed in a planned manner and her body was dumped by the side of the national highway. An investigation into the incident is underway. More details are awaited.

Party colleagues took to Twitter and expressed condolence over the Jonali Nath’s demise. The spokesperson for Assam BJP, Jury Sharma Bordoloi said Nath was known for her “unwavering commitment and tireless efforts".

“We are filled with sorrow, yet we remain hopeful that a thorough investigation will be conducted to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise," Sharma tweeted.