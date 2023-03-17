Assam Budget: CM Himanta-led Govt Allocates 200 Cr To Fight Against Child Marriage

To sustain its fight against child marriage, the Assam government in its budget 2023-24 has allocated Rs 200 Crore for special measures targeting to stop the illegal practice by the end of the year 2026.

Presenting the budget, finance minister Ajanta Neog said the government’s mission will work in a time-bound manner and will link all programs and services that are working for women and children, “for effective implementation of special legislations such as Prevention of Child Marriage Act 2006, POCSO Act 2012, Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) Act, 2015 and Right to Education Act, 2009 in collaboration with relevant line departments, stakeholders like NGOs and Samaritan volunteers."

She emphasised that the state government’s mission will specifically focus on surveillance, strengthening institutions, the introduction of the helpline, and rehabilitation of victims.

“There will be a call centre to monitor the complaints. Being a woman and a mother, I call on everyone to act sternly against this injustice meted out to our daughters. This new Mission is being set up in the Women and Child Development Department, with the allocation of Rs 200 crore," Neog added.

Speaking on the same, Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that every six months, massive arrests drive will be undertaken by the state against those who engage in child marriage.

“Around 3000-4000, people engaged in child marriage will be arrested" under the drive, the Chief Minister said.

“One prime focus is now on rehabilitating those who become victims of child marriages. Also, we will support a lot of NGOs who are working in this field. Rs 200 crore has been allocated to curb the menace of child marriage in the state by 2026," Sarma added.

