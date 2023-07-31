Assam: Class 10 Student Becomes State's Youngest-ever District Commissioner For 1 Day

A 10th class student has become the youngest ever District Commissioner of Assam for the district of Sibsagar for a day.

Speaking to news18, Bhagyadeep Rajgarh said, “I don’t have words to express my feeling. Never in my wildest dream did ever think that I shall be the administrative head of a district. I chaired a meeting of all the department heads of the district including the forest and education department."

“I had the opportunity to see how an IAS officer executes his duties from close quarter. I took the opportunity to inform the shortcomings in our school, Bakta Barbam Higher Secondary School and our village. Sir assured me to fulfil my wish," Rajgarh added.

This happened as the IAS office and District Commissioner of the Sibsagar, which is the erstwhile kingdom of Ahom vacated his chair, paving way for Rajgarh.

Aditya Bikram Yadav DC Sibsagar, Assam called the boy an inspiration for many.

“He have pursued his studies against all odd and is an intelligent student. He intends to be bureaucrat in future. Many students for hinterland cherish such dreams. They need opportunities to live these dreams," Yadav said.

Rajgarh hails from the tea gardens of Assam, and he was escorted to his one-day office by Yadav from his residence.

On his job hours today, the young DC took part in a meeting that lasted for five hours. The young DC also wished to train people in football is he gets a chance to be an administrative officer.

How did this happen?

Rajgarh has been a beneficiary of the Assam Government’s innovative scheme AAROHAN.

Last June, Assam Cabinet had approved the AROHAN scheme to provide guidance to students and improve the skills to at least 8,750 students of Class IX with innate talents for four years up to Class XII.

These students were to be selected from Government provincialized schools and would be continuously mentored by select persons.

Government has initiated a series of ambitious programs to improve the quality of Secondary Education segment. ‘

AAROHAN’, identifies talented students from the remote, rural and poor families for the mentoring and monitoring of their academic career. A web portal on ‘Aarohan’ has already been launched.