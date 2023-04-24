Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Largest Spiritual Corridor to be Built in Kamakhya Dham in Guwahati

The Assam government has plans to construct a Kashi Vishwanath-like corridor at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed will be the largest and the first of its kind Devi temple corridor in the country.

CM Sarma shared a four-minute-long video on his Twitter handle giving a glimpse of how the renovated Ma Kamakhya corridor will look in future. The project is expected to start by May 2023 and will be completed in the next two years, said CM Sarma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about the upcoming corridor and called it a landmark initiative.

“I am sure Ma Kamakhya Corridor will be a landmark initiative. Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok have been transformative as far as the spiritual experience is concerned. Equally important is the fact that tourism is enhanced and the local economy gets a boost," PM Modi wrote in a tweet.

Lakhs of devotees from around the world visit Kamakhya Temple, which is considered a ‘Shakti Peeth’. The three-day-long Ambhubachi Mela in Kamakhya Dham sees a footfall of over 3 lakh devotees every year.

Shakti Peethas are important shrines and pilgrimage destinations in Shaktism, the goddess-centric denomination in Hinduism. They are dedicated to various forms of Adi Shakti.

Features of Renovated Corridor

The open space around the temple will be increased from 3000 sq ft to around 1,00,000 sq ft and the average width of the access corridor will also be increased from 10 feet to 30 feet. This modification will help increase the holding capacity of the temple during the Ambubachi Mela, which sees a heavy footfall of devotees every year.

The government has also undertaken an initiative to develop all the other temples in the Kamakhya Dham.

Speaking to CNN NEWS 18, devotees expressed joy about the new corridor as it will provide better facilities to visit the temple.

