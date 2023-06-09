Assam CM & NEDA Convenor To Visit Manipur on Saturday, Naga MLAs Demand 'Proper Discussion' With Center

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), is set to visit the violence-hit state of Manipur on Saturday. Sarma is set to meet his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh and discuss issues leading to large-scale violence in the state last month.

Ever since Manipur was first rocked by violence, the protestors have made their discontent and distrust of the chief minister and his cabinet very apparent. Political leaders of both BJP and Congress have been attacked as well. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to the state brought hope. Peace was restored to a certain extent and curfew was also relaxed in some places.