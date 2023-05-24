Trends :New Parliament InaugurationWeatherSengolRahul GandhiSatyendar Jain Bail
Home » India » 'A New Beginning': Assam CM Sarma, Meghalaya's Sangma Hold Talks Over Disputed Border Areas

In March, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma signed an agreement, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to formally end disputes in six other places at the border

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

The disputed places are Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Desh Doomreah, Block 1 & Block II, and Psiar-Khanduli. (Photo: News18)
The Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday initiated the second phase of talks regarding the six disputed areas at the border of both states.

It was a follow-up of a meeting on March 29 when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma signed an agreement, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to formally end disputes in six other places at the border. The disputed places are Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Desh Doomreah, Block 1 & Block II, and Psiar-Khanduli.

Sarma said regional committees will start meeting each other from today itself. “In some parts of Karbi Anglong, there are some instances of dispute, we will start a confidence-building measure. Today is a new beginning after CM Conrad was reenacted," he said.

Sarma said he along with Sangma visit Karbi Anglong and West Jaintia Hills next month.

Sangma said, “We have attended this meeting along with the Chairman of different committees. This meeting is for the remaining 6 areas of difference. We have asked regional committees to start the process. We will have multiple meetings to consult with various stakeholders. We will visit areas near Karbi Anglong to address tensions that have come there."

“These steps will be taken we expect in the month of July to review the reports. With the support of the Government of India, we assure you that we will find a way forward," he added.

