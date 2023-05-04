Assam Congress Files FIR against AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal over 'Derogatory Comments'

The Assam Congress on Wednesday filed an FIR against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal for making a derogatory statement against the party.

Last week, the state Congress hosted a meeting of 11 parties in Guwahati, urging all like-minded opposition forces to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The AIUDF, led by perfume baron Ajmal, was not invited to the meeting.

In the police complaint, Manjit Mahanta, chairman of the media department of Assam Congress, said Ajmal had made unparliamentary statements against APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah and 10 other political parties.

Ajmal has previously received flak for indecent comments against women and the chief minister of Assam, said the complaint.

“We are enclosing here news clippings of Amar Asom, May 3 issue where his statements have been published. Badruddin Ajmal, MP and President AIUDF, has been continuously trying to malign the image of our language, culture etc. and also attempting to weaken the social fabric of Assamese society," said the complaint.

