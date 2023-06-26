Assam Flood: Situation Improves as Water Starts Receding But Long Way to Go For Normalcy

The flood situation in Assam slightly improved as the water is receding in almost all the rivers including the mighty Brahmaputra, which were earlier flowing above the danger level.

The aftermath of the first wave of the flood is now bringing nightmares to those affected who have lost their home and croplands. Over 5 lakh people have been affected due to flood while five people lost their lives.

The first wave of flood affected over 22 districts, where in Bajali, over 2 lakh 67 thousand people were affected, followed by Nalbari where 70,000 people were affected, followed by Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Baksa and others.

CNN-News18 travelled to the worst affected Bajali to see damage flood has done to the place and its people.

A senior citizen aged around 80, Hiren Talukdar of Shantipur, Doloi Gaon, Bajali spoke to CNN-News18 and narrated how his place has been completely damaged, forcing his son, daughter-in-law and his grandson to rush to a higher place just the handful of basic things they could carry.

“We have lost everything in this flood. Our shelter called home is completely devastated. We somehow saved our lives and ran. My grandson has been hungry for three days now. No electricity, no food. Nights are scarier. No public representatives have visited to even listen and see our plight," Hiren said.

A teary-eyed Hiren said they suffer due to floods every year. “After making everything by working day and night, we lose our paddy field. Our house and cattle get washed away. It’s very hard to make a home and see it being washed away by the violent flood waters."

Hiren’s daughter-in-law said, “We are happy we could save our son. As of now, we have only received drinking water only in the name of flood relief. I have heard that relief will be distributed, but it’s already been three nights and two days."

Hiren’s grandson studies in class 2 and is not able to go to school due to the flood. Now that the water level has receded, it would take some time to clear mud, level the land and rebuild their house again.

In Shantipur, many houses suffered damage, leaving hundreds homeless and living on embankments. A road has been completely washed away dividing the people of the village in two parts.

The first wave of the Assam flood has affected over 20,000 hectares of cropland and over 1 lakh animals.

Moving towards another worst affected district Nalbari, CNN-News18 went to Borximolu in Borbhag, where even after flood water receded, villages were empty. Villagers are taking shelter in safe places. A similar situation was seen in Patacharkuchi.

A bridge and a road connecting Nalbari to Tamulpur, have completely been washed away by flood making it impossible for the people to commute from one place to another.

An elderly woman (90), while being helped by SDRF personnel to get to the relief camp in their boats said," Everything is lost. We could not save anything. I am an old lady so my family thinks it is dangerous to stay there. So I am going to a relief camp. My son is still there in the water. My daughter-in-law and I are now going. Now although the water is going away, there are diseases that will affect people like us and children."

NDRF and SDRF are continuously working in order to take people our safely to the relief camps.