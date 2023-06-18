Assam Flood Situation Remains Grim with Rivers Flowing Above Red Mark

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Sunday with rivers flowing above the danger level in different parts of the state. The Brahmaputra was flowing over the red mark in Nematighat in Jorhat district, a Central Water Commission (CWC) morning report said.

The Kopili in Kampur (Nagaon) and Puthimari in Kamrup district have also breached the danger level. Several other rivers, including the Brahmaputra at different places, were also flowing above the warning level, the CWC bulletin said.

Incessant rain across the state since the last few days has led to the first wave of floods affecting the people. As per an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, till Saturday 37,535 people in 10 districts of the state have been affected by the deluge so far.