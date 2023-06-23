Trends :PM Modi in EgyptDelhi RainManipur ViolenceMumbai RainsPM Modi US Visit
Assam Floods: First Death Reported in Baksa, Over 5 Lakh Affected in 22 Districts; Heavy Rains to Continue

Following the torrential rain, the water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 09:52 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

The flood situation is continuously deteriorating in Assam, as more areas are being inundated due to an upsurge in the water levels due to torrential rain continues to lash over the state. At least one person was reported dead due to the flood situation in Assam on Thursday, while around 5 lakh others are affected in 22 districts.

The first death due to flooding this season was reported from Tamulpur in Baksa district, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Following the torrential rain, the water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and at Dhubri, Beki River at Road Bridge, Manas River at Nh Road Crossing, Pagladiya River at Nt Road Crossing, Puthimaririver at Nh Road Crossing.

Day To Day Life Affected

According to ASDMA’s latest bulletin, 4,95,700 people are hit due to the floods in Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

Barpeta is the worst hit with over 3,25,600 people suffering, followed by Nalbari with more than 77,700 people, Barpeta with 65, 221 people and Lakhimpur with around 25,700 people suffering, it added.

As many as 24,023 people are also affected in Baksa, 19, 208 people in Tamulpur, 13, 704 people in Darrang, and 6,538 people in Kokrajhar district, the bulletin said.

The administration has been operating 83 relief camps in seven districts, where 14,035 persons have taken shelter, and running 79 relief distribution centres in eight districts.

The administration has distributed 1,265 quintals of rice, dal, salt and 5,269.80 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall To Continue

Meanwhile, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department in Guwahati has issued an ‘orange alert’ and predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the state over the next few days.

In the last 24 hours, the flood waters breached 10 embankments and damaged 3 other embankments, 92 roads, 3 bridges, several Anganwadi centres, irrigation canals, and culverts.

    • NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency services, and Civil Defence personnel are engaged in rescue operations and in the last 24 hours they have rescued 561 flood-affected people.

    (With inputs from agencies)

