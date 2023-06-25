Trends :PM Modi Rain NewsPragati Maidan TunnelBarack ObamaAmrik Sukhdev Dhaba
Assam Floods: Shah Speaks to CM Sarma; Assures Help

The flood condition in Assam remained grim on Sunday, with over four lakh people hit by the deluge across nine districts, even though water levels started to recede, an official said

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 11:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Residents wade through a flooded area at Barama in Assam's Baksa district. (PTI File Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured him of all possible Central help to deal with the flood situation in the state. Shah also said that the Modi government stands firm as it has always been with the people of Assam in these difficult times.

Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance. NDRF teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are on standby, he tweeted.

    • So far, three persons have lost their lives in this year’s first wave of flood in different parts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official said.

    According to an ASDMA report, over 4,07,700 people are impacted by the deluge in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri districts.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 25, 2023, 11:41 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 11:41 IST
