Home » India » Assam ‘Lady Singham’ Dies in Car Accident: CBI Quizzes Police Officers

Assam ‘Lady Singham’ Dies in Car Accident: CBI Quizzes Police Officers

The 30-year-old cop was popularly known as ‘Lady Singham’ or ‘Dabang cop’ owing to her strict demeanour towards criminals

Reported By: Nilutpal Borah

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 21:00 IST

Assam, India

Junmoni Rabha was killed when her car collided head-on with a container truck in Nagaon district on May 16. (Photo: Twitter)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lovely Katiyar, has intensified its investigation into the death of sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha in Assam.

Rabha, who was involved in many controversies, was killed when her car collided head-on with a container truck in Nagaon district on May 16, officials said. The 30-year-old cop was popularly known as ‘Lady Singham’ or ‘Dabang cop’ owing to her strict demeanour towards criminals.

SI Manoj Rajbanshi, SI Abhajyoti Rabha and PS Anil Bhuyan were also questioned. The agency also quizzed SI Raja Irshad again, sources added. Besides, the CBI technical team also examined the computer at Morikolong outpost where Rabha worked as in-charge officer till her death. The officials of CBI team directed the incumbent in-charge of the outpost Manoj Boruah to bring all machinery as well as accessories of computer sets at Morikolong outpost to Nagaon circuit house. He was also questioned.

    • Sumitra Rabha, the mother of the victim, mentioned the names of these police officers along with SP Leena Doley, ASP Tridib Kumbang in her First Information Report at Jakhalabandha PS. Besides, the name of then additional superintendent of police (crime) Rupjyoti Kalita also reportedly surfaced.

    ​The CBI is expected to quiz Doley, Kumbang and Kalita, sources said.

    first published: June 19, 2023, 20:59 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 21:00 IST
