Assam ‘Lady Singham’ Dies in Car Accident: CBI Quizzes Police Officers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lovely Katiyar, has intensified its investigation into the death of sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha in Assam.

Rabha, who was involved in many controversies, was killed when her car collided head-on with a container truck in Nagaon district on May 16, officials said. The 30-year-old cop was popularly known as ‘Lady Singham’ or ‘Dabang cop’ owing to her strict demeanour towards criminals.

SI Manoj Rajbanshi, SI Abhajyoti Rabha and PS Anil Bhuyan were also questioned. The agency also quizzed SI Raja Irshad again, sources added. Besides, the CBI technical team also examined the computer at Morikolong outpost where Rabha worked as in-charge officer till her death. The officials of CBI team directed the incumbent in-charge of the outpost Manoj Boruah to bring all machinery as well as accessories of computer sets at Morikolong outpost to Nagaon circuit house. He was also questioned.