Assam Man Buys Scooter Worth Rs 90,000 With Sack of Coins He Saved For Years

Everyone has a childhood memory of saving petty cash, coins, and little amounts of money into a piggy bank. Some adults also do it to save money for days when they might be running short or maybe just for fun. However, a man in Assam set a unique example by buying a scooter from the coins he saved over the years.

Mohammad Saidul Hoque, a man from Assam’s Guwahati city bought a scooter worth Rs 90,000 for himself, from the money he saved over 6 years. He arrived at the Royal riders showroom in the Boragaon of Guwahati with a sack of coins worth Rs.1, Rs 2, Rs 5, and Rs. 10. A resident of Sipajhar in Assam, Saidul brought his dream scooter from this money.

Speaking to the media, he said, “I always wanted to have a scooter of my own and hence, started saving 6 years ago. I saved 90,000 rupees and today I have finally purchased it. I am very happy."

The owner of the showroom of Royal Riders Boragaon said, “It’s always very inspiring to see such buyers and we wish Saidul gets more success in future and keeps achieving his dreams. Once a year, we come across at least one such customer, who brings a smile to our faces."

Saidul owns a pan shop in Boragoan of Guwahati.

