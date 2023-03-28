Assam: Parties Expressed Reservation Over Delimitation Exercise, Says CEC on State Visit

As the process of delimitation has started in Assam, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said several political parties have expressed their reservations over it, including Congress refusing to show any cooperation.

This comes as Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held discussions with various stakeholders ahead of the delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Kumar is on a three-day visit to the state.

Addressing a presser, Kumar said that the ECI does not take any dictation from anyone, and he also requested all stakeholders to bring forth their suggestions.

He also informed that there will be no change in the number of constituencies in the state in this exercise.

“Everyone wants peace to be maintained and the process to be carried forward. No one was opposed to the process," he said, adding that delimitation is being done based on the 2001 Census figure as mandated by law.

“We work on discourse and participation of all political stakeholders. We urge everyone to come and participate. There is no question of match fixing. We will again take suggestions after the first draft," he added.

This comes after Congress alleged that the RC is working with the ruling BJP government for the delimitation of 126 Assembly and 14 Parliamentary seats of Assam.

Speaking on the issue of NRC, Kumar pointed out that it was raised by all parties involved, and he clarified that the first census after 2000 will be used.

Kumar made it clear that the commission will not disclose any details till the time a proper draft is ready, however people can approach them and give suggestions before April 15.

