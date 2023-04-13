Assam Prepones Guinness World Record Attempt for Largest Bihu Dance Performance

Assam is gearing up for a massive event as it aims to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest live group performance of the world. The Guinness World Record attempt for the largest Bihu dance performance in a single frame was initially scheduled for April 14. However, the state government has decided to prepone the date to April 13.

The event will take place at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, with 11,000 performers set to participate.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announcing the change in schedule, said that the Guinness World Record attempt on the Bihu dance would take place on April 13, from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm, and it would be certified on April 14 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

The CM also revealed that each performer would receive Rs 25,000 for their participation.

Bihu dance is a folk dance of Assam and is usually performed during the Bihu festival in mid-April. The dance is traditionally performed by young men and women in colorful traditional attire, accompanied by drummers and other musicians.

However, while the Guinness World Record attempt will take place on April 13, the mega Bihu event at Sarusajai stadium on April 14 will still be held as per the scheduled time. The event is set to be attended by PM Modi. The artists will be performing on both days, and an extra Rs 15,000 will be given to each performer for their participation.

The entry to Sarusajai Stadium on April 13 will be free. However, entry to the stadium on April 14 is open only to invitees and persons carrying government-issued passes for the grand event, as informed by CM Sarma.

More than 11,000 dancers and drummers have come from across the state to make this record-breaking attempt, and it promises to be a grand celebration of Assamese culture.

Read all the Latest India News here